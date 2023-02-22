BFW Series: Former Bayern Munich players (and one non-Bayern player) we miss – Part 2

Bayern Munich have a long history with success, which is in no small part thanks to players we’ve had over the years. In part two of this series, I look at two former Bavarians and one other player whom I wished was still active today or still at Bayern.

Daniel Van Buyten

Good ol’ “Big Dan”, the towering Belgian was one of my favorite Bayern players from the 2010s because he’s not given much credit but was a solid player overall. He is remembered for bursting a ball against Koln in a Bundesliga match in 2011.

Roy Makaay

The Dutch version of Luis Suarez but without the biting instinct, Makaay caught the eyes of Bayern after the Dutchman scored a hat-trick for Deportivo La Coruna against the Bavarians in 2003. Makaay’s most memorable moment for Bayern was scoring the fastest Champions League goal in the competition’s history after just 10.12 seconds. Current sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić pounced on a loose ball after a rare mistake from Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos, before running down the wing and passing it to Makaay who slotted the ball past Iker Casillas. Bayern overturned a first leg loss to win on the night and advance 4-4 on aggregate (away goals). Stunning.

Non-Bayern player: David Beckham

Becks was THE player when I was growing up and was simply a magnificent player at the time. The Englishman’s free-kicks were paced and placed to perfection. Probably one of the earliest experiences I’ve had with football and paved the way for my love for the sport. This free-kick against Greece in 2001 is one of the more famous goals he scored:

That concludes my list, thanks for reading and watch out for the other writers’ entries. Make sure to leave your picks down in the comments and don’t forget to check Part 1 if you haven’t already!