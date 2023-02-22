Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich planning contract extension with Benjamin Pavard?; Bayern still in on Marcus Thuram; Luka Modrić not sweating lack of Real Madrid talks; Mauricio Pochettino turns down Chelsea; BVB wants to keep Jude Bellingham; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich be working on a contract extension with Benjamin Pavard? There is at least one report indicating the club might be trying to convince the Frenchman to extend his stay on Säbener Straße:

Recently there have been rumors about a possible Pavard farewell in the summer. Inter Milan and FC Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in Bayern’s defender. But as the Italian “Corriere dello Sport” now reports, the chances of the two top clubs at Pavard should dwindle. As a result, the Frenchman, whose contract is valid until 2024, is again open to a contract extension with Munich. According to “Bild” information, there has apparently recently been a discussion between Pavard and those responsible for the German record champions, the relationship is said to have improved.

If Julian Nagelsmann is planning a permanent move to a back three, keeping Pavard would be an excellent idea. Would the 26-year-old be open to that? Maybe. There is no guarantee as to when Lucas Hernandez will get back to his old form and Pavard has been very good this season.

Bayern Munich might actually still have interest in Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram despite what some reports might indicate:

Barcelona will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to sign Marcus Thuram in a Bosman move in the summer. According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are interested in Marcus Thuram. The 25-year-old World Cup finalist is also a target for Barcelona. And the three European giants will look to sign him in a Bosman move in the summer transfer window. So after facing Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Europe, Barcelona will need to usurp them in the market. Other top clubs are also keen on signing the 25-year-old. But it will be interesting to see if Barcelona can beat the competition to land Thuram in the summer.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League certainly lived up to its lofty billing, but the Bavarians cannot sit back and rest on their laurels.

A bit banged up and maybe a little weary, Julian Nagelsmann will have some key decisions to make this weekend, but that is not nearly all there is to talk about this week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain — and what might happen in the next match.

Julian Nagelsmann seems to be debating on what system (back three vs. back four) works better for his squad.

What is Thomas Müller’s role on this team?

Should Bayern Munich ink Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to an extension?

I guess Chelsea FC might be an appealing place to people who crave a massive headache:

Mauricio Pochettino has turned down an initial approach to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea, sources have told 90min. Chelsea boss Potter is under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge after winning just one fixture in 2023, with the club sitting tenth in the Premier League table after 23 matches.

Luka Modrić is not sweating the lack of contract talks with Real Madrid just yet:

Luka Modrić on contract expiring next June: “I have not talked to the club yet. Of course I want to stay, but because I deserve it — not because I'm Modrić”. ⚪️ #Real



Bayern Munich have always had an uneasy time against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and this game was no different. The early red card awarded to Upamecano quickly quelled any hopes of a win in Borussia Park after ages... Bayern’s early dominance ended as they went down a man, and they had to hold on for dear life as wave after wave of Gladbach counterattacks ensued.

Bayern’s attack came short this game and was simply not clinical enough, and the defense could certainly have been better, but playing Gladbach away is, in itself, a daunting task. Hoping for a win is just stupidity at this point. The great lord Hansi, who won the sextuple in that historic 2019-20 season, couldn’t get a win against Gladbach away in his tenure. Coaches throughout Bayern’s history have struggled with this fixture. Playing them for the entire game with just 10 men is just dowright a laborious task. So yeah, this result isn’t exactly surprising.

Okay, enough waffling around. Here are the major talking points from the podcast:

Gladbach’s impeccable record against Bayern Munich

The form of both teams coming into this game (and why it doesn’t matter)

Tactics and lineups of both sides

Why this loss isn’t on Nagelsmann

Upamecano’s red card and the ramifications

Lackluster finishing and poor passing from the midfield

Pavard: a bright point; Gravenberch is very positive

Gladbach games are a lost cause before kickoff

Though Manchester United is also interested in Dusan Vlahovic, Real Madrid might be ready to make a big splash for the striker:

The agent of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic blocked an £89m move to Manchester United in January. He is in line to leave Serie A in the summer and Real Madrid could beef up their interest.

Borussia Dortmund is going to make a strong attempt to convince Jude Bellingham to pass up the likes of Liverpool FC and Real Madrid in favor of a future in Germany:

There is much speculation about Jude Bellingham’s future. Numerous top teams are chasing Borussia Dortmund’s midfield strategist and want to sign him next summer. But BVB does not want to give up its jewel without a fight. “Jude has two years left on his contract and is a very important part of this team. That’s why I naturally wish that he would play for BVB longer,” Sebastian Kehl explained to BILD. Despite all the speculation, the sports director doesn’t think he’s in the worst position, because “Jude feels very, very well at Borussia Dortmund”. In addition, there is currently no request for the 19-year-old, although he also admits that there are no new talks with the Englishman. “We need Jude to achieve our goals this season and we’re glad that he’s concentrating so much on football and that he hasn’t got any other issues on his mind at the moment,” said Kehl. It’s paying off, because Dortmund still has a chance of winning the title in all three competitions. Not least thanks to a strong Bellingham.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Tom discuss: