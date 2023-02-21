Report: Thomas Tuchel eyeing Bayern Munich, Real Madrid jobs

It did not take long for the vultures to start circling, eh?

A little discourse at Bayern Munich and now all of a sudden we see reports emerge that former Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is eyeing the coaching jobs at both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Say what?

Yup, it’s true — at least according to L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel ‘would like to go to Bayern’ and is also watching the managerial situation at Real Madrid. Tuchel’s name was also mentioned in a meeting between agent Pini Zahavi and PSG bosses. The German manager wants to take over a European top club.

It seems awfully early for anyone to be looking to jump into Julian Nagelsmann’s office, especially given that Bayern Munich has given no indication that Nagelsmann’s job is in any type of jeopardy.

This is modern day football, though. And if you want to start laying the ground work early, there is no better time than now.