Official: Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano draws one-game suspension

Earlier today, the DFB announced its punishment for Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano’s red card from Saturday’s match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Upamecano will sit out a one-game suspension for his controversial play on Alassane Pléa as announced on FCBayern.com:

After the red card against Dayot Upamecano in the away game at Borussia Mönchengladbach, the DFB announced its verdict on Tuesday and imposed a one-game ban on the FC Bayern defender.

The play created a massive debate among fans, sparked some outrage from Julian Nagelsmann, and now has the manager in the crosshairs of Germany’s sporting authorities for his behavior and comments toward match officials.

Upamecano will miss this weekend’s matchup vs. Union Berlin, which will have major implications in the Bundesliga table. Should Die Eisernen find a way to beat Bayern Munich, it will likely ignite a furor around Germany as the Bavarians will be in a position chasing the league leaders after once sitting in a comfortable lead atop the table.