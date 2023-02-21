Bayern Munich’s interest in Italian goalkeeper explained

In a bit of a stunning move, Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi confirmed that Bayern Munich has interest in his prized possession: goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

While Corsi stopped short of saying he received any type of formal contact from the Bavarians, the club president indicated he knows that Bayern Munich has been lurking around his young star.

“No one from Bayern has knocked on our door, but we know it’s a name they’ve been considering since January,” Corsi told Tutto Mercato Web (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s amazing to watch this guy on the pitch but especially spending a few minutes talking to him. He must be protected from certain rumors. The final part of the season is decisive for him and us. He’s played almost 60 games from last season, we have a clear idea for him.”

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper of the future is up in limbo at this point. Manuel Neuer and Yann Sommer are expected to battle for the starting job next season, while Alexander Nübel seems like to push for a transfer or might even take another loan assignment.

As odd as it might sound, Bayern Munich could really be serious about Vicario.