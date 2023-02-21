The injury gods strike again! Two Bayern Munich youth players suffer long-term injuries

Bayern Munich’s official website released an article that confirmed youth players Adam Aznou and Javier Fernandez to be injured. Aznou and Fernandez both arrived from top clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively in the last two transfer windows and will suffer their first major set backs at the club. The Spanish duo had been released by Bayern to play for their national team in the Algarve Cup, a knockout competition where the U-17 talents of every qualified nation play against each other.

However, Javier Fernandez was unable to participate at all, suffering a knee injury before the tournament even began. Bayern’s article did not confirm if this injury happened before the talented midfielder was called up or if it happened during training before the tournament began. Regardless, the article says Fernandez “will be out for a long time.” This will be very bitter for the former Atletico Madrid player as he has not even played in a single Bayern game yet. After waiting six months on from last summer to become eligible to play at Bayern to being released to the Algarve Cup and suffering that injury, this season might become a wasted 12 months for the youngster.

Fate has been kinder to Adam Aznou, but his injury will still abruptly halt his phenomenal progress. Prior to this injury, Aznou had been impressing for Bayern’s U-17 side and even trained with the first team right before leaving for the Algarve Cup. However, just 22 minutes into a match against the U-17 Germany side, the former Barcelona full-back suffered an injury to his adductor that saw him stretchered off. Bayern confirms that Aznou “will miss the next few weeks” through this injury.