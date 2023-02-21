Didi Hamann doubts Manuel Neuer and Alex Nubel have a future at Bayern Munich

Noted pundit Didi Hamann took a close look at everything going on with the goalkeeper situation at Bayern Munich and had some interesting takes on how things might progress.

Hamann stated that he doubts that Manuel Neuer will be able to retain his captaincy after everything that has happened.

“I can hardly imagine that. I’m also not sure if he’ll come back and reach his old level. If Yann Sommer does nothing wrong in the second half of the season, he will start the new season as number one. First of all, Neuer has to get healthy and fit again. Only if he then is better than Sommer does he still have a chance of getting his old position back,” Hamann told Abendzeitung.

As for Alexander Nübel, Hamann thinks it might be a longshot for him to return — despite recent reports to the contrary.

“I can’t imagine that Nübel will wear the Bayern jersey again. Too much has happened for that. Even if Bayern told him that he would be on an equal footing with the other goalkeepers Sommer and possibly Neuer from the summer, Nübel would probably not do that. He wants the guarantee of being number one,” Hamann said.

Long-term, Hamann thinks Bayern Munich could go shopping for a new goalkeeper in the Bundesliga.

“I really like Mark Flekken from Freiburg. He rarely makes mistakes and exudes confidence And Florian Müller, formerly with Mainz, now with VfB Stuttgart, is a strong keeper. In general, however, Germany is no longer the leader when it comes to goalkeeper talent, as other nations such as England have passed it,” Hamann said.