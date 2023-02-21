Daily Schmankerl: Pundit slams Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann for Thomas Müller removal; Bayern, PSG to battle for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech?; Josko Gvardiol eyes Premier League move; Alphonso Davies lauded for effort; and MORE!

When Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann pulled Thomas Müller after 16 minutes of play on Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach, it was a very questionable move that even the boss, himself, referred to as “crappy.”

Noted pundit Didi Hamann had some strong words of his own about the move — and he was not kind to Nagelsmann.

“I think you shouldn’t take out the captain in such a situation. After all, he’s the extended arm (of the coach),” said Hamann. “You can’t take the captain out of there. If you take him off in that phase, he shouldn’t have been the captain at all.” With the change, Nagelsmann makes himself “vulnerable as a coach,” per Hamann.

It should be noted that Müller did not lash out at Nagelsmann for the move.

At one point, Bayern Munich was linked to Chelsea FC attacker Hakim Ziyech and it appears that the Bavarians are once again kicking the tires on the 29-year-old:

After failing to sign him in January, Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but Bayern Munich have also registered their interest in landing the Morocco international.

Ziyech is a nice player, but I think there would need to be some roster turnover for him to get a spot with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League certainly lived up to its lofty billing, but the Bavarians cannot sit back and rest on their laurels.

A bit banged up and maybe a little weary, Julian Nagelsmann will have some key decisions to make this weekend, but that is not nearly all there is to talk about this week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain — and what might happen in the next match.

Julian Nagelsmann seems to be debating on what system (back three vs. back four) works better for his squad.

What is Thomas Müller’s role on this team?

Should Bayern Munich ink Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to an extension?

Sport Bild captured some quotes from RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol via The Times that were very revealing.

“My agent called me and said Chelsea are very interested and of course you consider a serious offer from a big club like Chelsea. Leipzig said they don’t want to sell me. In the end, I really struggled with this decision, but we didn’t reach an agreement. It is like it is. I’m here, and that’s a good thing, because my idea was to stay here. One season wasn’t enough. This is my second season, even another season would be great, but we’ll see,” Gvardiol said. “My goal is to play in the Premier League.”

Gvardiol is very good, but maybe ease up on the future plans for a little bit, eh?

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies was recognized for his solid play against Borussia Mönchengladbach:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/zB8FKvPYpY — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 20, 2023

Bayern Munich have always had an uneasy time against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and this game was no different. The early red card awarded to Upamecano quickly quelled any hopes of a win in Borussia Park after ages... Bayern’s early dominance ended as they went down a man, and they had to hold on for dear life as wave after wave of Gladbach counterattacks ensued.

Bayern’s attack came short this game and was simply not clinical enough, and the defense could certainly have been better, but playing Gladbach away is, in itself, a daunting task. Hoping for a win is just stupidity at this point. The great lord Hansi, who won the sextuple in that historic 2019-20 season, couldn’t get a win against Gladbach away in his tenure. Coaches throughout Bayern’s history have struggled with this fixture. Playing them for the entire game with just 10 men is just dowright a laborious task. So yeah, this result isn’t exactly surprising.

Okay, enough waffling around. Here are the major talking points from the podcast:

Gladbach’s impeccable record against Bayern Munich

The form of both teams coming into this game (and why it doesn’t matter)

Tactics and lineups of both sides

Why this loss isn’t on Nagelsmann

Upamecano’s red card and the ramifications

Lackluster finishing and poor passing from the midfield

Pavard: a bright point; Gravenberch is very positive

Gladbach games are a lost cause before kickoff

Well, it appears that Borussia Mönchengladbach has officially comes to grips with the fact that it will lose Marcus Thuram during the summer transfer window.

“We’ve decided to allow Thuram to leave. The fact he will leave on a free is not a positive situation. I can’t sugarcoat it. We have to accept that there are bigger clubs he might move to,” sporting director Roland Virkus has told Sport1.

There are no shortage of clubs interested in Thuram per 90Min.com, including Bayern Munich, Juventus, Inter Milan. Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United:

As 90min has reported in recent months, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle were all keeping an eye on Thuram during the first half of the season. But there has been additional interest from European giants Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter.

It appears that Bayern Munich’s interest might have cooled a bit of late, but a free transfer is something the club will always explore.

Considering the recent form of some of these squads, this is a little surprising in how they stack up:

Napoli have the most points on average so far this season



Napoli: 2.69

Barca: 2.68

PSG: 2.37

Arsenal: 2.35

R. Madrid: 2.32

Man. City: 2.17

Bayern: 2.05

Dortmund: 2.05



via GDS pic.twitter.com/5bpBtalTqH — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) February 20, 2023