Bavarian Loan Works: Singh scores, Nübel and Sabitzer compete in Europa League

It has been a while, but we finally saw one Bayern Munich loanee in Austria not only appear, but start! We are also in the thick of Europa League for both Monaco and Manchester United. See what everyone is up to here:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

After beating PSG last week, AS Monaco and Alexander Nübel had a busy week. On Thursday they travelled to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. Although Nübel let in two goals, but his teammates did enough to get a vital 3-2 on the road in European play. He made six saves in the return to his native country.

On Sunday, Monaco was back on the road, but this time to face Brest in league play. Despite a late conciliation goal scored by Brest, Nübel was only called to make two saves in the 2-1 victory.

Monaco will now play two home games this week. First on Thursday, the second leg of the Europa League fixture with Leverkusen. They will then host Nice in league play on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman was not on the 18-man roster for Rangers’ 3-0 win over Livingston, nor was he on the injury report. I have a feeling that it has something to do with the Fairplay incident surrounding the goal from last week’s Scottish Cup.

Rangers will host their Old Firm rivals — Celtic — in the League Cup final on Sunday.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Manchester United played two matches this week. First at Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday, where Sabitzer did not appear on the 18-man roster due to a heavily rotated roster. This match ended 2-2.

On Sunday, Sabitzer started and played 80 minutes against Leicester. In his time on the field he completed 80% of his passes and had two key passes to help United win 3-0.

United will have a busy week. They will first host Barcelona in the return fixture of the Europa League. They will also face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC did not play this week due to the international break. They will take on Man United Women on March 5.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started and played 81 minutes in Vitesse’s league match against FC Voendam. He completed 81% of his passes, including one key pass during his time on the field. Unfortunately this was not enough to help his team win as Vitesse fell 2-0 on the road.

Vitesse will host Ajax on Sunday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started for Regensburg on Saturday against Hannover 96 and scored the match’s first goal. Besides his goal, he also helped his team push forward in the attack. He had five key passes on the day and had a 100% shot efficiency. Even with almost one full expected assist, his team was not able to score a second goal. Hannover scored a late equalizer on and the match ended 1-1.

Regensburg will travel to face Karlsruher SC on Friday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Hannover travelled to face Singh’s Jahn Regensburg on Saturday. Arrey-Mbi started and played the full 90 minutes. He was set on Singh’s side of the field and may have had a tough time covering Singh and the chances he created. He recorded two clearances, six recoveries, and three duals in the draw.

Hannover will host Magdeburg on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was subbed into Magdeburg’s game against St. Pauli in the 80th minute on Saturday. There wasn’t a lot he was able to do in his short time on the field as his team lost 1-2 at home.

Magdeburg will travel to Hannover for their march on Sunday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started on the bench for Saarbrücken’s match against Ingolstadt. He came into the match in the 83rd minute with his team chasing the lead 3-4. Unfortunately Cuni was not able to change anything and Saarbrücken fell at home.

Saarbrücken will travel to face Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not on the 18-man roster for Aue’s 2-1 win over Wehen Wiesbaden.

Aue will host Cuni’s Saarbrücken on Sunday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic did not make it on the 18-man squad for Cosenza’s 0-0 draw at home to Sudtirol.

Cosenza will play Como on the road on Saturday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein started and played 84 minutes for Lustenau’s match against Austria Wien. In his time on the field, he recorded a shot on goal that forced a save. He didn’t have any other major contributions to the match, but overall he was able to help his team to a 1-0 victory.

Lustenau will play LASK on Friday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not appear on the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 loss at home to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Klagenfurt will travel to play Storm Graz

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not appear on the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 loss at home to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not appear on the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 loss at home to Wolfsburg on Saturday.