Matthias Sammer serves warnings to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Manuel Neuer

FC Hollywood is in full swing. Bayern Munich have added on-field troubles to their run of off-field distractions. After a Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain, commentator Matthias Sammer (formerly of Borussia Dortmund fame) was asked to comment about all the drama — from Serge Gnabry’s Paris Fashion Week blow-up to Manuel Neuer’s ski accident.

“It’s not just about what’s allowed or not. It’s always about the effect of what I do,” Sammer concluded (via Tz). “If I act at the highest level, I have to adjust my free time accordingly. It’s about responsibility.”

Team veterans and leaders must lead by example, is the message. Especially if they want to remain as such! Neuer is now on the mend, but will return to a club that has fired his long-time friend from the GKs coach post and has two other high-quality options under contract in Alexander Nübel and Yann Sommer. Gnabry earned a start after his Paris trip but has extreme competition for his position — with options such as Kingsley Coman and the returning Sadio Mané jostling for his position.

Is Sammer fair to deliver so stern a message? Players have their own lives off the field to balance, too. But in times of crisis, perhaps it’s best for everybody to take more responsibility.

