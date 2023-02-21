Oliver Kahn likes a little unrest at Bayern Munich

What’s some dropped points here and there, if not the springboard to greater glories? At least, that’s one way to look at it. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said as much in the wake of the team’s triumphant first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“If it’s too harmonious at FC Bayern, is that what we need in moments like this?” the boss mused, via Tz. “It’s about exploding. And there you have to set certain stimuli for the players.”

Well, Bayern really paid attention to the lesson: they’ve since dropped a full three points in a 3-2 loss to Gladbach. Their Rückrunde slide continues — the Bavarians now sit tied with both Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin on points, though they hold a sizable (40 to 17 to 11!) goal differential advantage.

Fans of the Rekordmeister got in on the unrestful fun in Paris as well, including what Tz “a scuffle” between the traveling Bayern fan contingent and police. The cause? High ticket prices for the UCL Round of 16 fixture, with the visiting fans bringing banners that read “70 euros? We’re not Neymar.”

Bayern face Union Berlin this weekend with the chance to relinquish the Bundesliga lead outright. Has there been discord enough? Will calamity rain down upon the record champions? Tune in Sunday to find out!

Interested in an in-depth look at the state of the team after another Bundesliga loss? Why not check out our this week’s podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!