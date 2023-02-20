Daley Blind wants Bayern Munich to win something he never got at Manchester United or Ajax - the Champions League

So Daley Blind has played for big clubs across Europe. He's won a lot in his career, including multiple domestic titles with both Manchester United and AFC Ajax, plus the Europa League. So when he says he wants to win something new at Bayern Munich, he means it.

In an interview provided to BFW by the Bundesliga, Blind said he wants to show his dad that he too can win the Champions League.

Q. You’ve won big titles in your career, but you haven’t yet been able to fulfil your dream of winning the Champions League. Is this now a unique chance and your primary goal with Bayern? Blind: “I don’t want to put the focus on that. It’s just more I have this competition with my dad that he always jokes he has won one more trophy than me, and that’s the Champions League. And I was never able to win that one. And now with this team, they fight for every trophy on each level. If it’s the title, the cup or the Champions League, we’re still in the race, so anything is possible. And of course, if you are in something, in a tournament, you want to win it. So, yeah, of course.”

Having beaten Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Round of 16, Blind and Bayern are well positioned to advance to the quarter finals. Can the club go all the way this season? It’s certainly a possibility, one that Blind acknowledges. The Dutchman chose a Champions League contender with good reason. Now it’s all up to the team to make that happen on the pitch.