Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané itching for return to game action, but what role will he play?

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané is working vigorously to get back into game shape.

The former Liverpool star has been out for roughly three months and is absolutely stoked to get back on the pitch.

“The training was great. The feeling is fantastic. I’m very, very happy to be back with the team. I’m a footballer, football is my life. I missed it so, so much,” Mané told FC BayernTV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m always motivated. I’m looking forward to the fans, the football, the atmosphere, scoring goals and in the end, winning!”

Mané’s role when he comes back will be interesting. Initially, Bayern Munich thought it might be able to play Mané as a striker, but that did not exactly pan out and the veteran found his place on the left-wing. Recently, Julian Nagelsmann has favored a back three formation featuring wing-backs, two attacking midfielders, and no wing positions.

If the manager continues down that road, there will be intense competition for the two attacking midfielder spots including Mané, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Ryan Gravenberch.

With Noussair Mazraoui on the mend, it will also not be so easy to start some of the natural wingers like Coman or Gnabry at wing-back. Aside of Mazraoui, Bayern Munich also has Alphonso Davies, Joao Cancelo, and Josip Stanisic for those positions.

The dynamic changes, of course, if Nagelsmann eventually shifts back to a 4-2-3-1. Regardless, competition will be intense moving forward.