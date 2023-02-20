Report: Julian Nagelsmann wants Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos at Bayern Munich

According to a report from the alliteratively-named Relevo journalist duo of Matteo Moretto and Sergio Santos, Bayern Munich is looking to ink Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos during the summer transfer window:

Bayern are interested in signing Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid. The midfielder is one of the first options for the German club next season. Caballos’ performances in recent weeks have convinced Nagelsmann that he can be a reinforcement in midfield.

That rational behind the move is that Nagelsmann thinks Ceballos would be able to seamlessly integrate into the team’s midfield depth chart with players like Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala:

Nagelsmann believes Ceballos’s profile complements the likes of Kimmich and Musiala perfectly. At the moment there’s only interest from Bayern, no direct contact or formal offer. The club will wait before making an official approach. Ceballos’ contract expires in the summer - he’s free to speak to other clubs. At the moment he’s giving his priority to Real Madrid. Money is secondary for him, because what he wants is to play regularly for a team that competes for all titles.

Hmmm...regular playing time? If you include the attacking midfielders, central midfielders, and defensive midfielders as a group, Kimmich, Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Ryan Gravenberch, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimovic already on the roster — plus Konrad Laimer, who has reportedly agreed to join Bayern Munich in the summer and Marcel Sabitzer, who is on loan at Manchester United — there is going to be quite a crowd for those positions in Bavaria next season.