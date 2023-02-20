Breaking: Neymar in jeopardy for Bayern Munich tilt, expected to miss 3-4 weeks

According to a report from Le Parisien (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar’s status for the club’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich is in major doubt due to the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday against LOSC Lille:

Neymar is very likely to miss the return leg against Bayern. First tests undergone by the Brazilian have revealed a partial tear of the ligaments of his right ankle. He’s expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

The initial pictures, description of the incident, and reaction from Neymar all looked extremely ominous and his presence would be sorely missed for PSG should he not be able to suit up for the Champions League match.

That said, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are still a formidable twosome for Bayern Munich to deal with even is Neymar misses the game. However, the timeline for Neymar’s injury will be very interesting to keep an eye on. If he makes progress or heals quicker than expected, it would still be a challenge to think he would still be able to make an impact after that much downtime.

Neymar, though, has been known to do amazing things on occasion.