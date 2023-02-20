Bayern Munich eyeing Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho

Bayern Munich have already signed eight players this season (five in the summer, three this winter), which means that the club is stacked in terms of personnel. It may have gotten a bit too crowded, as Marcel Sabitzer was loaned to Manchester United as the Austrian wanted regular playing time or at least get more than what he’s getting in Bavaria. Maybe Man U could do Bayern a solid and give us one of their better players?

According to Caught Offside, the Bavarians have their eyes on Argentinian wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho and are now joining Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the 18-year-old winger. Garnacho has fought off challenge from Anthony Elanga and former Borussia Dortmund charge Jadon Sancho for minutes in the attacking position, which got United to try and tie down their rising star.

Man U are currently on the rise after a period of mediocrity and manager merry-go-rounds; now, it looks like they’re starting to find their rhythm (same goes for Arsenal FC). Garnacho is undoubtedly one of their key players and given that he plays regularly for the Mancunians, it’ll be hard for Bayern to pry Garnacho from United’s hands.

What about a Sabitzer-Garnacho swap deal?