Bayern Munich’s lineup options against Union Berlin as shaping up

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich should have a pretty solid idea of the status of several injured players prior to facing off with Union Berlin next weekend:

A decision on whether Sadio Mané will be in the squad against Union will be made shortly before the game. After over three months out, Julian Nagelsmann does not want to take any risks with Mané. The same applies to (Noussair) Mazraoui, who will resume team training on Wednesday. Kingsley Coman, on the other hand, will definitely be available against Union on Sunday.

In addition to some potentially new players being declared healthy, manager Julian Nagelsmann is going to give his boys some extra rest as well:

Nagelsmann gave his players Monday off. The preparation for the top of the table clash will start on Tuesday.

The downtime should help rejuvenate some of the Bayern Munich players who have accumulated some heavy mileage over the course of the season so far — and that could be a big boost against what should be a very focused Union Berlin.