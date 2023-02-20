Pundit says PSG has “no chance” against Bayern Munich

Optimism is not reigning supreme in France.

Canal Plus pundit Habib Beye thinks Paris Saint-Germain has “no chance” of going to the Allianz Arena and finding a way to advance in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

“I would dream of coaching one of the two teams in my life for at least a day; it’s the dream of a lifetime, surely,” Beye said (as captured by PSG Talk). “But what is certain is that they have no chance if it is this PSG. Clearly, even Mbappé, at this level, they have no chance. Against Bayern, impossible. That is to say that we will have to change almost everything [and] have another philosophy, but this PSG that I have seen and that I have [seen] for a few weeks has no chance, in my opinion, of qualifying. Now, I really hope so, but what I’ve seen isn’t enough. Clearly.”

Some would argue, however, that if a team has Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and maybe Neymar, it will always have a chance in any match.