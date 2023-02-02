Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 30 — A preview on Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg; Grading the winter transfer window; Talking the ups and downs of Alphonso Davies; Julian Nagelsmann’s recent news bits; and MORE!

Since the last edition of the Weekend Warm-up, Bayern Munich had another draw (this time against Eintracht Frankfurt), closed out its winter transfer in a scintillating fashion, and picked up a convincing win in the DFB-Pokal over Mainz 05.

In between all of that, there was a ton of news.

In other words, there was a hell of a lot to talk about before we even get to all of the normal drama (questions about Alphonso Davies, different questions about Julian Nagelsmann, etc). So...let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this weekend’s episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg, including Niko Kovac’s dig at his old club.

Grading the winter transfer window.

What has been up with Alphonso Davies?

The world of Julian Nagelsmann, his interactions with the squad, his use of a back three, and more!

