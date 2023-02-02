Breaking: PSG confirm Kylian Mbappe will miss Champions League clash vs Bayern Munich

According to reports out of France, especially L’Equipe (now confirmed by the club itself), Kylian Mbappe has suffered a thigh injury that will rule him out of the upcoming Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich this month. There are only two weeks to go until the game, and Mbappe’s injury needs at least three weeks of healing.

This is the second major injury suffered by Christoph Galtier’s men in the same game, as Sergio Ramos also had to be taken off vs Montpellier.

Losing both Mbappe and Ramos is surely a blow to the Parisians, who have not been in great form since the World Cup break. However they still have the likes of Leo Messi and Neymar, who are more than good Meanwhile there is also an ongoing appeal regarding Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, whom PSG failed to sign on deadline day due to problems with documents not being sent in time.

Honestly, this barely does anything to even out the odds. Bayern Munich have far more severe injuries coming into the game, with Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, and Noussair Mazraoui all ruled out, and Sadio Mane rendered doubtful for the first leg. This game is going to be an uphill struggle against all odds.