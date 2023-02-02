Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Mainz 0-4 Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal)

They say a wounded animal is the most dangerous, and Bayern Munich proved that tonight. Coming into this must-win game vs Mainz in the notoriously tricky DFB Pokal, the team proceeded to vanquish the demons of recent games by producing a wonderful 4-0 win.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A review of the starting XI and the strange back three setup.

Why left wingback might be a perfect position for Kingsley Coman.

A quick recap of how the game went and how the setup performed.

The intangible and tangible benefits of Thomas Muller + his partnership with Jamal Musiala.

Another example of the second-half syndrome and another drop in intensity that went unpunished.

The potential problems with the back-three setup and how Mainz adjusted to it.

An overall review of Joao Cancelo and why he seemed perfectly in sync with the rest of the attack.

How the benefits of this setup could be translated to a 4-2-3-1.

Why Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is good enough for Bayern’s goals this season.

A note on the pitch, the referee, and how passing is trained at this club.

