Jamal Musiala hails Joao Cancelo’s seamless Bayern Munich integration in Mainz triumph

Bayern Munich finally recorded their first win of 2023, beating Mainz 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 to stamp their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Joao Cancelo recorded his first assist just 24 hours after signing on loan from Manchester City, with the newcomer transitioning seamlessly into the side — something that is already earning him rave reviews from the veterans of the squad.

Speaking after the match, attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala enthused over his new teammate. “He fits in really well - he’s technically good. His crosses are exceptional,” Musiala said of the deadline day loan signing, as per Az’s Maximilian Koch.

On the overall balance, it was never in doubt for Bayern, especially thanks to the early lead Cancelo helped create. It was a sublime cross that found Choupo-Moting at the far post — and served as a preview of attractions to come.

CANCELO ASSISTS CHOUPO-MOTING IN HIS BAYERN DEBUT pic.twitter.com/72YxXoCDbd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 1, 2023

The Portuguese defender nearly created a second goal not too long after the opener with another pinpoint whipped cross, and his service throughout was brilliant. It was as if he’d been playing at Bayern forever. And thanks to their new quick study, Bayern’s best qualities are shining again.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the match, including the formation/tactics deployed by Julian Nagelsmann, Joao Cancelo’s debut, and the amazing influence of Thomas Muller? Well, why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about all that and more! Listen below or on Spotify.

