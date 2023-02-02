 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSA Our postgame review of Bayern Munich's HUGE win over Mainz is live! Click to listen to it on Spotify!

Filed under:

Jamal Musiala hails Joao Cancelo’s seamless Bayern Munich integration in Mainz triumph

Bayern finally record their first win of 2023, beating Mainz 4-0 to progress to the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

By TomAdams71
/ new
FSV Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich Photo by Torsten Silz/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich finally recorded their first win of 2023, beating Mainz 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 to stamp their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Joao Cancelo recorded his first assist just 24 hours after signing on loan from Manchester City, with the newcomer transitioning seamlessly into the side — something that is already earning him rave reviews from the veterans of the squad.

Speaking after the match, attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala enthused over his new teammate. “He fits in really well - he’s technically good. His crosses are exceptional,” Musiala said of the deadline day loan signing, as per Az’s Maximilian Koch.

On the overall balance, it was never in doubt for Bayern, especially thanks to the early lead Cancelo helped create. It was a sublime cross that found Choupo-Moting at the far post — and served as a preview of attractions to come.

The Portuguese defender nearly created a second goal not too long after the opener with another pinpoint whipped cross, and his service throughout was brilliant. It was as if he’d been playing at Bayern forever. And thanks to their new quick study, Bayern’s best qualities are shining again.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the match, including the formation/tactics deployed by Julian Nagelsmann, Joao Cancelo’s debut, and the amazing influence of Thomas Muller? Well, why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about all that and more! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Mainz vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

View all 11 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works