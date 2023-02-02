Julian Nagelsmann “satisfied” with big win over Mainz 05 in DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann had watched his team scuffle its way through three consecutive draws since the re-start and might have felt his seat get a bit hotter.

There were controversies, doubt, talk of a crisis, and more hovering over the squad, but the former RB Leipzig boss dug into his bag of tricks to help the team get a 4-0 win over Mainz 05 and advance to the next round of the DFB-Pokal.

“I’m very satisfied with the result and the way we played. Games against Mainz and Bo Svensson’s teams are extremely difficult. We were more aggressive with the ball going forward than in recent games. We defended well and kept a clean sheet which was important,” said Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It was a deserved and important win, not only for this competition but also after we failed to win our games since the start of the year. We want more of the same against Wolfsburg on Sunday.”

Nagelsmann rolled out a back three-based formation, swapped out some regular starters, pushed in newcomer Joao Cancelo and things just meshed much better than many probably expected.

In many ways, this was exactly what Nagelsmann — and the team — needed to get back on track.

