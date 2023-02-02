After Mainz win, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich focuses on Wolfsburg — not PSG

Just a few days ago, former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac remarked that it was probably harder to play in Berlin than in Munich these days.

Ouch.

While not exactly the kind of trash talk that would inspire a brawl, it was an indication that the rest of the Bundesliga is not exactly living in fear of the Bavarians (or at least the Allianz) these days.

After dispatching Mainz 05 from the DFB-Pokal, Joshua Kimmich acknowledged that he was aware of what his old boss said. In addition, the star midfielder insisted that Bayern Munich would not look past the Wolves to fixate on the upcoming Paris Saint-Germain fixtures in the Champions League.

“Not at all for me,” Kimmich told Sport 1’s Kerry Hau when asked about the looming PSG distraction. “That’s what counts, we have to win. Our ex-coach has already spoken up a few days ago...let’s see what happens!”

Like just about everyone else following Bayern Munich, Kimmich was a bit relieved to see the team get back in the win column.

“We are very happy we got back to winning ways. Today we showed from the first minute that we want to win. That was a very good performance. We were very dominant, that’s exactly what we’ve been missing in the past few weeks,” Kimmich told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When we show that sort of performance on the pitch, it’s very difficult to stop us. And then when you see who we can bring off the bench, it feels good.”

