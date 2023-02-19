 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar stretchered off against Lille

Will this put Neymar’s participation against Bayern in jeopardy?

By TeddySonMaverick
Paris Saint-Germain Training Session Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been stretchered off.

The Brazilian winger was in action against LOSC Lille in PSG’s latest Ligue 1 game. While he enjoyed a good start to the game, getting his name on the scoresheet, his day took a downturn in the second half. Images show that he rolled his ankle quite hard to the point that he couldn’t even leave the pitch on his own.

Bayern Munich’s do-or-die clash with PSG in the Champions League is just under three weeks away. It remains to be seen whether Neymar will be fit by then. On a side note, left back Nuno Mendes was also subbed off early against Lille, replaced by none other than Bayern alum Juan Bernat.

Regardless of the availability of both, however, Julian Nagelsmann would do well to keep his team vigilant. PSG have shown that they have more than what it takes to hurt any team in the world.

