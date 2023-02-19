Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann’s outburst towards referees to be investigated by the DFB

Yesterday, Bayern Munich lost once more to Borussia Mönchengladbach, this time on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline. Not a single person affiliated with Bayern was happy with the match, especially with the officiating of Tobias Welz. A rather soft red card for Dayot Upamecano and the general officiating culminated in Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann blowing his top off in the mixed zone after the game and had a go at Welz and co when they exited the referees’ changing room. Not a wise move.

Why? According to Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, Nagelsmann is now in hot water because the incident is being investigated by the DFB. The control committee will first ask Nagelsmann to comment on the incident (the outburst), presumably to get a more detailed explanation for his behavior. After Nags responds, the committee will go over his responses and decide if further action is needed.

This isn’t the first time someone at Bayern has gotten into trouble regarding interviews. Club legend and captain Philipp Lahm was fined 50,000 euros in 2009 for an unauthorized interview; if you multiply Lahm’s fine by 40, that’s what Manuel Neuer lost (two million euros) after he lashed out at the club for sacking Toni Tapalovic just this year. FC Hollywood at its peak.