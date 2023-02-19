Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller not going to pile on after a bad day

Say what you want about Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller, but the man can read a room.

After being prematurely yanked out of his team’s 3-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach because of an early — and controversial — red card to teammate Dayot Upamecano, the veteran saw his playing time consist of just 16 minutes. In a match that probably needed his guile and experience, Müller was mired on the bench.

Joao Cancelo stepped in for Müller and turned in another ho-hum performance after a blistering start with the club.

While Müller was surely disappointed at his brief showing, Müller was not about to get drawn into starting any kind of controversy and nipped that sentiment in the bud with an Instagram post detailing as much:

What Müller recognizes with this post is just how quickly a season can go off-the-rails. If the 33-year-old decided to hit social media or go to the press to vent his frustrations right now, it would do nothing, but damage the team’s immediate goals. For all intents and purposes, Müller might not like his role or how he was handled, but he won’t become a distraction.

