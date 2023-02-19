“Why would I dive?” says Gladbach star after drawing game-changing red card on Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano

It did not take long for Borussia Mönchengladbach to make Bayern Munich fans get that sinking feeling one more time at Borussia-Park.

In fact, it took just about eight minutes for Alassane Pléa to coax a red card out of Dayot Upamecano and alter the landscape of the game permanently.

However an individual might feel about the legitimacy of that red card does not matter much, it happened and Die Fohlen went on to win the match 3-2. for his part, Pléa did not see what all of the hemming and hawing was about. To the Frenchman, it was a clear red.

“Upamecano pulled me slightly on the shoulder at full speed. This is what caused me to fall. Why would I dive? Otherwise I would have been free in front of goal with the ball. Dayot was the last man,” Pléa told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m happy we were able to win this difficult game. I got Thomas Müller’s shirt!”

If only the ref had uttered the phrase, “Play on, Pléa”, but I digress.

Three points and a Müller jersey...not a bad day at all for the Gladbach star.

Interested in more discussion of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? Check it our below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!