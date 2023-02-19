Point(s) taken? Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich feels like his team deserved more vs. Gladbach

We can count Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich among the many who feel that the Bavarians might have gotten the short end of the stick in their 3-2 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“Of course, the red card was a game-changing moment. It was always going to be difficult when you’re a man down for more than 80 minutes. Although we played with 10, we had some chances. I don’t think we should be going home with zero points today,” Kimmich told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We fought quite well, it was an even game. We started the game well up until the red card and came out well after the break. Of course, after we conceded the third goal, it was very difficult.”

Kimmich and his mates will now have to try and rebound for what is now a massive match against Union Berlin. With a win over Schalke 04 tomorrow, Union Berlin could sit atop the Bundesliga table all by itself.

