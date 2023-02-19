Julian Nagelsmann admits it was a “crappy decision” to sub Thomas Muller after Bayern Munich got a red

Borussia Monchengladbach may be a bogey team for Bayern Munich but frankly this is getting a little bit ridiculous. This is now the fifth consecutive game between these two sides that’s ended without a positive result for the Bavarians, a run stretching back to when Julian Nagelsmann first took over in 2021.

This time round, the scriptwriters had a new storyline for us to witness. Early in the first half, Dayot Upamecano got a strange red card for barely touching Alasanne Plea outside the box. As a response to going down to ten men, Nagelsmann decided to make substitutions to change Bayern’s shape. Unfortunately he had to take off Thomas Muller, who has been in solid form during recent weeks and could’ve helped claw back a result.

The coach later admitted that it was a poor decision.

Nagelsmann on his decision to sub Müller off: "That was a crappy decision. I'm sorry for Thomas. But we needed pace and we needed Choupo for the set pieces. It sucks, I didn't like doing that. I haven't spoken to him yet." [Sky] pic.twitter.com/Ym55vo44XB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 18, 2023

It does not seem, however, that Nagelsmann regrets his decision to sub Muller. In any case, finger-pointing won’t bring those three points back, it’s now on to next week’s game against Union Berlin. In light of recent results, that one could become a title-decider.

