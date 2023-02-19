Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach; Neymar catches heat over McDonald’s trip (Apple Pie too hot?); Lionel Messi to leave PSG?; Union Berlin is making its run at Bayern; Chelsea shopping Mason Mount?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich dropped a 3-2 decision to Borussia Mönchengladbach in a match that was a mess from the get-go. Dayot Upamecano’s 8th minute red card put the Bavarians in an early hole that they would never be able to dig themselves out of. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Does Julian Nagelsmann read BFW and/or listen to our podcast? People are asking (maybe not, but let’s dig into the lineup anyway):

| STARTING XI



Here's how we line up to take on Gladbach! ⚪#BMGFCB pic.twitter.com/RrxiOw0d7r — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 18, 2023

I was ecstatic to see Jamal Musiala get some rest. The kid is worn down and needed to break. Little did I know, however, that Musiala would be called into action after halftime and not really get the rest he desperately needs.

I did not anticipate Matthijs de Ligt getting a rest, but he likely needed some downtime as well. It does not hurt to get Daley Blind some run, either.

Leroy Sané has not look like himself lately, so a rest for him was beneficial was well. Like Musiala, though, he also got called into action.

Entering the match, I was curious to see how Serge Gnabry embraced a wing-back role as he was not thrilled to play that spot last season. It did not appear, however, that Gnabry really liked playing the position much at all this season either as he was a bit of a non-factor.

All that said, the early red card to Dayot Upamecano ensured at least one Bayern Munich player was going to get an extended break.

The pressure of being down one man was felt almost immediately. Lars Stindl perfectly placed a one-time shot off of a set piece to put the Bavarians in a hole very early on.

You could make an argument one way or the other for Upamecano’s red card. It was a little soft, but the slight contact and body positioning absolutely played a role in how it was called. It was one of those that you would want called for your team if you were attacking, but not against you if you are defending. I might have had less of a problem with it than some others.

Yann Sommer might have been able to help Upamecano avoid having to make that move as well. Communication between the goalkeeper and the backline will get better, but it is not totally where it needs to be right now.

I will say, I thoroughly disagreed with taking Thomas Müller off instead of Ryan Gravenberch after the red card. I feel like this is the exact situation where Gravenberch’s griping affected a coaching decision. In a match where you probably needed some veteran guile to find a way to draw even, it did not make much sense to me to take away a player who is likely most experienced at being in a 10-man situation. It was, indeed, a crappy decision.

That could not have really sat well with Müller, either.

Gladbach’s social media team had a hell of a day:

Stindl should have made 2-0 in the 24th minute but his shot went wide. Stindl is one of those guys, who has pieced together a really nice career, while probably being a little underrated.

Alphonso Davies did well to find Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on Bayern Munich’s first goal. Davies seems to be snapping out of the funk that he was in, which is a great thing if you are the Bavarians.

Leroy Sané came in for Gnabry at halftime and was decent. Musiala came in for Gravenberch at the same time and was okay. It was not ideal to have to play either one of them for an extended period, but Nagelsmann probably felt like he had no other recourse.

Jonas Hofmann, however, gave Gladbach the lead just 10 minutes after the second half whistle blew and Die Fohlen would never look back. Hofmann finished with a goal and two assists and was by far the most impactful person on the pitch (aside of the referee) .

. I kid about the referee, but I understand why some people were so bent out of shape about it.

Marcus Thuram’s 84th minute tally effectively ended the match, but Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel did add a goal in extra time to cut the deficit. For Tel, it was surely a good moment. For the team, however, this was surely a frustrating day.

When you buy Sommer, but still can't beat Gladbach pic.twitter.com/0dU6htrMyz — Gladbach (@borussia_en) February 18, 2023

Overall, the red card made it near impossible to best a very motivated Gladbach side. Bayern Munich did fight, but it is fair to question Nagelsmann’s management of the game. Some days, the coach can push all of the right buttons...and others, not so much. To be extremely clear, I’m not blaming Nagelsmann for the loss — but like more than a few Bayern Munich players did on the pitch, the coach also made some mistakes. When you combine some poor play and iffy decision-making on the pitch and on the touchline, it typically does lead to an “L” like we saw on Saturday. It’s just one game, but Bayern Munich needs to put this one behind it quickly and get focuses on the stiff challenges that are right around the corner.

