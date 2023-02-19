Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann talks about plans for reverse fixture against PSG

Bayern Munich, despite winning 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, could certainly do better in terms of team performance. This was noticeable when Kylian Mbappé was brought on in the hope of finding a breakthrough for the Parisians. Although the Frenchman was flagged offside twice and denied PSG two goals, Bayern struggled heavily. Coach Julian Nagelsmann would want to change that.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured the boss recounting Mbappé saying that they could cause problems for the Bavarians if they play attacking football, and that’s what Nagelsmann intends to do. The exact opposite of what PSG did before Mbappé’s introduction. “Mbappé said they can hurt us if they have the ball and play attacking football. But it’s the same the other way around. We will certainly not sit back in the second leg”, Nagelsmann said.

Speaking of the second leg, Nagelsmann will have to shake up his plans owing to Benjamin Pavard’s late double-yellow in the first leg. That makes the right-back unavailable for the return match in Munich, but Nagelsmann looks like he has already formulated a plan.

“We always make considerations about the formation”, the 35-year-old coach said. “Of course, we will miss an important player in Benji who did well. But we have other options. I’m thinking about the right one.”