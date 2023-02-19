Bayern Munich set to earn a lot more money with a new Allianz deal

According to a report from Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Allianz and Bayern Munich are set to renew their sponsorship deal for 10 more years. Allianz has had the naming rights of the Allianz Arena since Bayern had the stadium built in 2005 in coordination with 1860 Munich, and are set to retain those rights with this new deal, which will last until 2033. Sport Bild reports that Allianz are paying Bayern 8 million euros per year per the current agreement, yet this renewal will increase that amount to 13 million per year, essentially ensuring the Bundesliga giants gets a windfall of 130 million euros by 2033.

A 50% increase in incoming is a rather significant step up and it is good to see Allianz retain the naming rights. After all, many Bayern fans have only known the Allianz Arena as the team’s home stadium, so having it be renamed might feel really strange. Besides, those big letters that spell out “Allianz Arena” in front of the stadium would have to be removed and that would surely cost a fortune. It’s better for everyone if the agreement is really to be renewed.