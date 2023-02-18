Even Yann Sommer couldn’t save Bayern Munich from Gladbach

Using the old “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” adage, Bayern Munich set out to acquire its old nemesis, Yann Sommer, during the winter transfer window — and was successful.

But even robbing Borussia Mönchengladbach of their starting goalkeeper could not prevent the Bavarians from dropping another match at Borussia-Park. This time, Die Fohlen would walk away with a 3-2 victory that was marred with controversy.

“I was really happy to be back here. A big thank you to the fans and to the club for their gesture towards me. That was really nice,” Sommer told Sky after the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “This is a setback, but we have to swallow it now and move forward. The game went against us and now we have to analyze it well and then quickly look ahead.”

As for the aforementioned controversy, much of it stemmed from a questionable red card doled out to Dayot Upamecano early in the match.

“Of course, that was one of the defining moments of the game. I think it was very harsh. We conceded shortly after. And then with 10 men, it was difficult. The team had to run a lot to close the spaces and compensate for the red card,” Sommer said.

With this match, Bayern Munich concludes the 2022/23 edition of its battles against its bogey team. Once again, it is time to turn the page.

Interested in more discussion of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? Check it our below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!