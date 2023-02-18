Julian Nagelsmann fumes as he storms towards referees’ changing room after Bayern Munich’s loss to Gladbach

Bayern Munich played out a rather terrible follow-up to the PSG game with a 3-2 loss against usual suspects Borussia Mönchengladbach. An early red card to Dayot Upamecano set the tone for Bayern’s game as they fell to the team whom they failed to beat since May 2021’s 6-0 rout in the days of Hansi Flick. The red card was seen by many as soft, but coach Julian Nagelsmann was apoplectic.

According to a report from BILD journo Heiko Niedderer (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Nagelsmann was in the mixed zone and was visibly fuming after that red card which, coupled with today’s performance, makes for a very hotheaded character. He stormed in the direction of the referee’s changing room and called them a “soft-headed bunch”.

“You’ve got to be kidding me, or what?”, the 35-year-old said as he walked towards the ref’s room. When they came out the room, Nagelsmann said: “My God, my God. A soft-headed bunch!”

Tell us how you really feel, Julian.

