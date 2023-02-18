Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

We’re back in action in the Bundesliga but some people will wish we weren’t. Bayern Munich have a terrible record against Borussia Monchengladbach (shortened to Gladbach for SEO purposes because Google hates the full name) and the acquisition of Yann Sommer has only shifted the needle marginally in the Bavarians favor.

Julian Nagelsmann needs wins to stay on top of the Bundesliga, and with a game against 2nd placed Union Berlin coming up next week, three points are just about mandatory at the Borussia Park this Saturday. If that doesn’t happen, then the midweek triumph against Paris Saint-Germain may be quickly forgotten, such is the fickleness of the modern football fan.

