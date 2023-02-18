Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s time to move from a big game to a deceptively tricky game. While Borussia Monchengladbach have a squad that costs less than Mbappe, they have a far better chance of hurting Bayern Munich than PSG did in midweek. Whatever voodoo spell they possess that lets them do that is a mystery, and it remains to be seen whether Sommer’s move to Munich has done anything to even the odds.

Julian Nagelsmann will be without Kinglsey Coman in this game, a big blow considering the Frenchman’s current form. Meanwhile Joshua Kimmich returns from his one game suspension and is likely to take the captain’s armband and dictate things from the heart of the midfield. Joining him will probably be a full complement of talented players — the likes of Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, and more. Bayern outclass Gladbach at every single position on the pitch, it’s simply time to make that difference count.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Borussia park, Gladbach, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

