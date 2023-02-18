Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not looking past Gladbach

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is well aware of the recent history of disappointments that his club has experienced at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Nagelsmann also knows that Die Fohlen are not exactly lighting up the world right now. None of that matters, though, as the manager just wants his boys to focus on the match this weekend and pulling out three points.

“It’s important that they don’t get back on track against us. But I’m not thinking about that. I’ve got enough to think about in my team,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann did also take some time to look back at Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Gladbach on Match Day 4.

“We had a lot of chances in the first leg and played a good game, but made a mistake and conceded. Last year we didn’t play well. There are no specific reasons for that,” said Nagelsmann.

