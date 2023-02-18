Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United vie for Italian youngster; Erling Haaland frustrated with Manchester City teammates; Would Bayern want Paulo Dybala these days?; Neymar to Chelsea, McDonald’s, or both?; + MORE!

Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Liverpool FC are all reportedly interested in Atalanta center-back Giorgio Scalvini:

Giorgio Scalvini is continuing to impress at Atalanta and top clubs around Europe are reportedly preparing to fight for his signature. The 19-year-old Italian centre back has grown into one of the most exciting prospects in Italy this season, scoring two goals and showing his defensive talents across 18 Serie A appearances for la Dea. Valued at around €40m, Scalvini looks destined to join a top club in the near future, but his price tag seemingly rules out a move to a different Serie A club like the interested Inter or Milan. Multiple Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are fans of the 19-year-old defender, as are Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

A potential pursuit of Scalvini would likely be affected by whatever Bayern Munich decides to do with Benjamin Pavard. The youngster is certainly an intriguing prospect...take a look:

Former Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is not having such a great time these days at his new digs — and let it be known that he is not totally happy with Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

“It’s frustrating. Either the players don’t see me or thinks it’s another good chance to do something else. It’s up to other players around me. It’s about chemistry. I’ve been here seven months, it’s getting a bit to know each other. Really details, we know we’re good players, there’s other things I could have done better,” Haaland told Amazon Prime. “For me it’s more about in the game [vs Villa] I told Rodri ‘please look for me in behind’. I said please. I also told Bernardo [Silva] to put it in behind, it didn’t happen but things take time. When we learn each other proper, the balls will come. I still got a lot of balls. We want crosses and passes all the time.”

Hmmm...(reaches for Tinfoil Hat).

For what seems like an eternity, Bayern Munich has been linked to Paulo Dybala. In fact Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former Bayern Munich CEO, was rumored to be a major fan of Dybala.

Now, though, Dybala is rumored to be available per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio:

Paulo Dybala (29) has a release clause in his AS Roma contract! For Italian clubs the fee is €20m, whilst for foreign clubs the fee is just €12m, reports @DiMarzio. pic.twitter.com/yY0Rldn0Gr — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 17, 2023

The last thing Bayern Munich needs is another attacker, especially one as mercurial a Dybala. At that price, though, it does make one wonder if sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s interest might be piqued by Dybala at that price.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League certainly lived up to its lofty billing, but the Bavarians cannot sit back and rest on their laurels.

A bit banged up and maybe a little weary, Julian Nagelsmann will have some key decisions to make this weekend, but that is not nearly all there is to talk about this week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain — and what might happen in the next match.

Julian Nagelsmann seems to be debating on what system (back three vs. back four) works better for his squad.

What is Thomas Müller’s role on this team?

Should Bayern Munich ink Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to an extension?

You know what? I want this to happen.

Neymar moving to Chelsea FC would be awesome (rubs hands together in evil fashion):

PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly had a secret meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Neymar, sources have confirmed to ESPN pic.twitter.com/7WzlaQSInH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 16, 2023

But wait! There’s more!

Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe recently made an impassioned plea to his team to ramp back up to be ready for the return leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League:

Kylian Mbappé made a motivational speech to his teammates in the dressing room after last night's game. He told them they already won in Munich in the past and it's very possible to repeat that performance again. "It's not over" is the feeling among PSG players [@RMCsport] pic.twitter.com/xSzS2Ue28y — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 15, 2023

How did Neymar heed that advice? Well...

Kylian Mbappé's comments appear to have fallen on deaf ears as PSG teammate Neymar was spotted grabbing a bite to eat in McDonald’s hours after his side lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League pic.twitter.com/aR2Ox8iM64 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 17, 2023

Nothing says fueling yourself for success quite like grabbing some Mickey D’s.

Former Bayern Munich prospect Toni Kroos and Real Madrid midfielder had some thoughts on the latest edition of the Super League:

The revamped Super League proposal features a number of significant changes that will ''guarantee open competition.''



Does it deserve a chance? Toni Kroos seems to think so pic.twitter.com/X6j6wd752h — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 17, 2023

Borussia Dortmund has some pretty sweet “blackout” kits:

Borussia Dortmund unveil new blackout kit that pays tribute to the city's tradition of coal-mining and steelwork. "Coal and steel have gone. But this city will never forget the people of that time." ( @BVB) pic.twitter.com/7GtrPFHD1Y — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) February 17, 2023

So Bayern Munich went to France and got the win against Paris Saint-Germain, though it was “only” 1-0. In the Champions League a win is a win, though Julian Nagelsmann can’t exactly relax since the tie remains wide open for the second leg, likely with a fit Mbappe and a suspended Benjamin Pavard.

Here are our talking points from the game: