Liverpool veteran Danny Murphy says Harry Kane ‘would be stupid’ to not join Bayern Munich

Ex-Liverpool veteran Danny Murphy considers Bayern Munich’s chances of signing Tottenham star Harry Kane as high. Bayern not only believe he is the right player, but outsiders see the fit as well. Kane is now in a phase of his career where he wants to win titles. Kane has been exceptional for England and Tottenham for years but has not collected silverware during this time. Is there any team better at winning than Bayern?

Kane just scored his 200th Premier League goal and should have no problem finding the back of the net in Germany. Kane has a similar skillset to Lewandowski, who was the most lethal player in the league for several years. Bayern Munich would receive maybe the perfect striker for their team, meanwhile, Kane gets his chance for trophies.

Sure, he would have other teams that could potentially push for trophies, but none compare to the likes of Die Roten. This sets up a scenario where Bayern is potentially the most appealing club to the Tottenham striker.

“He no longer has time to be part of a team that is under construction. If he were to leave Spurs, it would be primarily to win trophies from the start, which would make Bayern his best option.” Murphy explained [tz].

Murphy even added that “Harry Kane would be stupid if he said no to Bayern Munich” but it isn’t as simple as that. Bayern typically doesn’t go sign players aged over 30 and the English star turns 30 this summer. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is extending with Bayern as well, can they trust the Cameroon veteran to provide enough goals? For a team as prestige as Bayern, Choupo isn’t your ideal star.