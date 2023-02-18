Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga challengers?

Bayern Munich are currently on a quest for their 11th straight Bundesliga title, aiming to extend the streak that Jupp Heynckes started back in 2012/13. In the past few years, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are the only teams who stand any chance on taking down the Borg (thanks for the cool name, Fear The Wall). Apparently, Didi Hamann thinks those two teams are legitimate contenders for the coveted Meisterschale.

In an interview with Tz, the ex-Bayern and Liverpool FC midfielder said that a fit Dortmund and the currently in-form Leipzig are his picks to loosen the Bavarians grip on Germany’s league trophy. “That is possible,” Hamann said. “Borussia Dortmund got a boost — also due to the emotional comeback of Sebastien Haller.

“The Frenchman has scored everywhere before, in Frankfurt, including at Ajax. He can hold the balls and distribute them to his teammates. I rate Dortmund as the most dangerous for Bayern, everyone is fit, there’s real competition there now. But there are other teams that have made up points this year. RB Leipzig are also strong and unbeaten in 18 games.”

Given Dortmund have a reputation for being the German version of Tottenham Hotspur (although recent results show that they’re on the rise) and that Leipzig seem to fall short at the final hurdle, there will be no surprise if Bayern pick up number 11.