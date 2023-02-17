Julian Nagelsmann touts Bayern Munich’s depth ahead of Gladbach tilt

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann looks at his roster sheet and can see a lot of talent.

When it comes to situations like a knock being suffered by Kingsley Coman, Nagelsmann knows he has options.

“We have good competition for positions. King is still a doubt for tomorrow. We’ll see if he can train or not and if he’ll be available. I assume that Serge (Gnabry) will play tomorrow. We need to field a good 11, but also find good balance,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Dayot Upamecano was given a rest yesterday. He will resume training today. Josh (Kimmich) will also train today. Both will be available tomorrow. Noussair Mazraoui will resume team training on Wednesday.”

Later reports would indicate that Coman will not be available and will miss the match.

One player who Nagelsmann does not have to think twice about is goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

“I’m very happy with him. The goals he conceded in the Bundesliga weren’t something he could save. He’s also doing very well with the ball. Tomorrow is a special game for him against his former club. But he will handle it well and have a good game,” Nagelsmann said.

The former Gladbach goalkeeper will face off with his old club for the first time in what should be a very interesting contest.

