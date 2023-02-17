Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, Champions League related injuries, and more!

Having dispatched Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, Bayern Munich move onto a game that is usually as miserable as it gets. Borussia Monchengladbach have been in terrible form in recent weeks, which means they’re perfectly poised to ruin the good run of form that Nagelsmann’s team has enjoyed lately. Perhaps Yann Sommer’s decision to switch sides in January could help move the needle in Bayern’s direction.

Team news

What isn’t helping is all the injuries. Kingsley Coman, MotM against PSG, hobbled off with a calf injury during the game which almost certainly rules him out of Saturday’s clash with the Foals. Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano are both healthy according to Nagelsmann, which is good news because Bayern can’t do without them right now. Meanwhile the game comes too early for Noussair Mazraoui and Sadio Mane, who still need a week or so to regain full fitness.

What about the lineup? Given what we saw in midweek, expect few changes. Nagelsmann said that Serge Gnabry will start, so it’ll probably be a back three setup that looks something like this:

The coach has always wanted to use Gnabry as a wingback, and we saw the bones of that plan in action during the last few minutes of the PSG game. Jamal Musiala is a lineup mainstay at this point, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the team’s only true striker. The rest of the XI practically chooses itself.

Joao Cancelo needs a rest — his performances have been declining since his red hot start after arriving from Manchester City, and fatigue looks to be the major culprit. Alphonso Davies, who got an assist in midweek, is the best option to replace him, especially since the Canadian has gotten his fair share of bench time in the last few games.

Fan attention will obviously be on Yann Sommer, who has been the architect of so many Gladbach triumphs over Bayern Munich in recent years. Will he turn the tables on his former employer?

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.