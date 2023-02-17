Hansi Flick liked Bayern Munich’s performance vs PSG

Germany manager Hansi Flick is no stranger to close Champions League ties vs PSG. After all, in the former Bayern Munich coach’s only full season in Bavaria, Bayern lost to PSG on away goals in truly heartbreaking fashion.

After Bayern’s recent 1-0 triumph over the French side, Flick was full of praise for Bayern’s overall performance and quality of players:

Hansi Flick: "Bayern played very well in Paris and deserved to win 1-0 - although Paris obviously showed their quality towards the end of the game. But I still think the way Bayern played, they simply showed the kind of quality they had" [@RTL_com] pic.twitter.com/gi18xSNEXG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 16, 2023

Flick was impressed by “the kind of quality” Bayern had. Of course, he knows well of the individual quality within Bayern ranks from his previous tenure at the club, but also from his current work as national coach where many of Bayern core like Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane are still involved.

Flick also mentioned the Kylian Mbappe substitution which tilted the match in PSG’s favour, remarking how “Paris showed their quality towards the end of the game”.

One thing is for sure, as Flick alluded to, stopping PSG’s immense quality in the form of a fit Mbappe, Messi and Neymar attack will be crucial for Julian Nagelsmann if Bayern are to progress until the next round.