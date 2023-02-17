Daniel Farke: We are capable of picking up points against teams like Bayern Munich

Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Daniel Farke spoke ahead of Mönchengladbach’s clash with Bayern Munich about his thoughts on the upcoming match, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. Farke clearly paid attention as Bayern eked out a 1-0 win over Champions League rivals Paris Saint Germain during the week and won a fourth match in a row.

It’s pretty obvious this will not be an easy game for Gladbach, as Farke freely admits. “Of course we’re not favourites. Bayern kept a clean sheet against PSG in the week, against the likes of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé.”

Former Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, of course, played a big part in that clean sheet and had been one of Gladbach’s best performers versus the Bavarian giants before switching to Bayern in the recent January transfer window. So perhaps, if you look at it that way, the cards are stacked against Die Fohlen. But, while he is ready to acknowledge the Bavarians’ superb recent effort, Farke is still very confident in his side. “I believe that in the past we have shown that we are always capable of picking up points against teams like Bayern.”

That the club surely has. Gladbach has a knack of being tough opposition for any team but especially so for Bayern, who have continually been frustrated by the men in black and white. Therefore, Die Fohlen will look to continue their phenomenal record against the Bavarians over the weekend.

