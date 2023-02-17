Daily Schmankerl: English suitor to push for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Liverpool Real Madrid, Manchester City want Josko Gvardiol; Bayern’s price for Marcel Sabitzer; The latest on Joao Felix; Inter Milan still wants Benjamin Pavard; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has had quite a season.

The Canadian has seen his form drop a bit and found himself on the outside looking in at the starting XI more often than not of late.

Davies’ primary struggles have been with his passing, ability to keep possession, and his defensive positioning. Despite the downtick, Davies did enter Bayern Munich’s PSG match as a substitute and promptly deliver the game-winning assist on a goal by Kingsley Coman. The youngster’s talent and potential have never been in doubt, though — and that is why Newcastle United is prepping to make him a very rich man:

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth could set his sights on shopping in the Bundesliga during the next transfer window. In Ben Jacobs’ exclusive column with CaughtOffside, he suggested that the Magpies’ chief may go all out for sensational Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. He said: “I also think Newcastle would prefer, as priority, a left-back. Eddie Howe values a young, speedy and dynamic kind of player in that position. The modern full-back can almost be confused with a winger at times. That’s why a profile like Bayern’s Alphonso Davies has peaked sporting director Dan Ashworth’s interest.” The Canadian international would slot straight into the first-team squad at St James’ Park and play a pivotal role in the project Howe is building.

Davies’ contract with Bayern Munich runs through 2025, and the club has indicated that it wants to get a deal done with him, but it remains to be seen what the financial stakes of that look like.

Bayern Munich appears to have named its price on midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who is on loan at Manchester United:

Bayern believe €20m would be a realistic price to sell Marcel Sabitzer in the summer

That seems a little steep on Sabitzer, considering that Bayern Munich has zero leverage. The club is already overflowing with midfield talent and will be adding Konrad Laimer next summer.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić would deserve a massive pat on the back if he can get €20 million for the Austrian international.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League certainly lived up to its lofty billing, but the Bavarians cannot sit back and rest on their laurels.

A bit banged up and maybe a little weary, Julian Nagelsmann will have some key decisions to make this weekend, but that is not nearly all there is to talk about this week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain — and what might happen in the next match.

Julian Nagelsmann seems to be debating on what system (back three vs. back four) works better for his squad.

What is Thomas Müller’s role on this team?

Should Bayern Munich ink Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to an extension?

Atlético Madrid is reportedly considering a drop on the asking price it has on Joao Felix for Chelsea FC:

Atletico Madrid are prepared to lower their asking price for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix to €100m (£88m) at the end of the season, having been chasing closer to €140m (£124m) in January.

All of that still feels too expensive for Felix, but Atlético Madrid still might get a sum in that neighborhood.

Bayern Munich stars Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, and Joshua Kimmich were all named to WhoScored.com’s Champions League Team of the Week:

Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich in WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Week

Coman is Player of the Week



Coman is Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/RWHonc8vDC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 16, 2023

So Bayern Munich went to France and got the win against Paris Saint-Germain, though it was “only” 1-0. In the Champions League a win is a win, though Julian Nagelsmann can’t exactly relax since the tie remains wide open for the second leg, likely with a fit Mbappe and a suspended Benjamin Pavard.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How Christophe Galtier basically threw the game with a horrible 4-4-2 setup in the first half.

A recap of how the game went and the changes that happened when Kylian Mbappe came on.

The great performance by Kingsley Coman against his former club, compared to others like Musiala and Sane.

The strange role of Choupo-Moting in the absence of Thomas Muller.

Why this win just isn’t a satisfying performance.

Criticizing Nagelsmann’s overall approach to the game.

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has shaken off a tough World Cup experience to turn in some excellent performances for Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

While Bayern Munich is reportedly kicking around the idea of keeping Pavard, Inter Milan is in hot pursuit of the Frenchman:

Inter are prepared to make a big push to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard in the event that he does not extend his contract with his current club. This according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato.com, who report that Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is closely following the 26-year-old’s contract negotiations with the German champions, and waiting to see if a move will be possible. If Pavard is convinced by Bayern to extend his contract past the end of 2025, then there would be little chance for Inter to sign him this summer. However, the sense is that if the Frenchman is to reject the Bavarians’ offer of a new deal outright, then he will be very much a target within reach for the Nerazzurri. Accordingly, Calciomercato report, the Nerazzurri believe that they will have a chance to get a deal done, and Ausilio is keeping tabs on the negotiations between Pavard and Bayern.

Liverpool FC is sweating its chance to get RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol because of stiff competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City:

Liverpool want to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol this summer but believe they could lose out to the financial muscle of rivals Real Madrid or Manchester City.

