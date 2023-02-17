Mario Gómez couldn’t believe Bayern Munich didn’t start Thomas Müller vs PSG

When Bayern Munich took to the field in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, they did so without long-time talisman Thomas Müller in the lineup. Though the veteran had been substituted in the prior match with what was said to be a minor calf issue, the lineup selection by manager Julian Nagelsmann still caused surprise.

“I’m too big a Thomas Müller fan!” exclaimed Bayern alum and current television commentary man Mario Gómez for Amazon Prime (via Tz). “Thomas was the player who had the most impact on a squad in my career. He was the second coach. Or sometimes the first coach when the coach didn’t know what to do.

“That’s very, very important element in games like this. I am a little bit surprised. But Julian Nagelsmann obviously had something in mind.”

Whatever it was, it worked, in a manner of speaking. Bayern found the goal eventually and Choupo-Moting played well, though he appeared more isolated without his partner in attack.

The Bavarians now have a narrow 1-0 lead to enjoy from the first leg.

Interested in a more in-depth and critical look at the performance? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!