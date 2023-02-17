Bayern Munich thank their lucky stars for new goalkeeper Yann Sommer after PSG save

It’s a good thing Bayern Munich have Yann Sommer manning their goal. Remember when I said Bayern should risk alienating Gladbach in negotiations because they could always go with Sven Ulreich plus “just a guy”? Yeah, about that...

Sommer showed up more than big in the Champions League against PSG. Despite standing only 6’0 tall, Sommer was immense just as the Parisians came to life, denying Kylian Mbappé’s attempts to drag his team back into the game as he did for France in the Men’s World Cup Final vs Argentina.

Champions League football is all about rising up to meet these moments, and Sommer did just that at the grand stage of the Parc des Princes. His teammates are appreciating him, too.

“He played a big part in the victory,” midfielder Joshua Kimmich enthused afterward (via Georg Holzner).

So let’s take a moment to thank our lucky stars that it’s Sommer time in Bavaria, and enjoy one more time that 73rd minute double save he pulled off against an on-rushing Mbappé:

Interested in a more in-depth and critical look at the performance? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

