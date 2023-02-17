Bayern Munich Frauen sees 18 players called up to international teams

Bayern Munich Frauen were supposed to play Potsdam in the Frauen Bundesliga but had to be rescheduled due to a frozen pitch. In the meantime, the players will be going to their respective international teams during this break, with some of the players playing in tournaments. The rescheduling of the Potsdam game based on when said tournaments will conclude; the Potsdam game will now kick off on February 25.

Per Bayern’s official website, 18(!) Frauen players will be on international duty. Let’s see who they are:

Germany

Bayern’s Germany crew will be playing a friendly game against Ireland and then Sweden.

1. Carolin Simon

2. Klara Bühl

3. Linda Dallmann

4. Sydney Lohmann

5. Lea Schüller

6. Lina Magull

England

Bayern’s lone English representative Georgia Stanway will be competing in the Arnold Clark Cup, with the Three Lions taking on Korea (2/16), Italy (2/19), and Belgium (2/22).

7. Georgia Stanway

Japan and Brazil

Saki Kumagai and Tainara will play each other on the first matchday of the SheBelievesCup in the United States on February 16. Japan plays hosts USA and then Canada, while Brazil faces the same teams but in the reverse order; both teams play their succeeding games on February 19 and 22.

8. Saki Kumagai

9. Tainara

Iceland

The three Icelandic Bayern players will compete in the Pinatar Cup in Spain. They face Scotland (02/15), Wales (2/18), and the Philippines (2/21). Feels great to see the girls (of my homeland, the Philippines) making waves on the international stage.

10. Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir

11. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir

12. Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir

Austria, Croatia, and Norway

Three different players will play friendlies with their teams. Austria will play a double header with the Netherlands (February 17 and 21); Croatia will play against Finland (02/16), Romania (02/19), and Hungary (02/22) in the Cyprus Cup; Norway is in the Tournoi de France and take on Uruguay (02/15), Denmark (02/18), and hosts France (02/21).

13. Sarah Zadrazil (Austria)

14. Ivana Rudelić (Croatia)

15. Tuva Hansen (Norway)

U19 national teams (Germany and Norway)

Three youngsters are called up to their national teams: Franziska Kett and Laura Gloning for Germany and Emilie Bragstad for Norway. The Germany U19 team will play in the 10 Nations Cup against England (02/16), Italy (02/18), and Sweden (02/21) while Bragstad will face Portugal in a friendly.

16. Franziska Kett

17. Laura Gloning

18. Emilie Bragstad