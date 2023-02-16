He’s back: Sadio Mané ready to resume training—will be fit for Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Bayern Munich brought home a 1-0 away win not only to the fans, but also to a nearly recovered Sadio Mané, who practiced sprints at Säbener Strasse. Little wonder Mané was game for a run: according to Bild, Mané is at last on the cusp of making his comeback from the calf injury that denied him the opportunity to play for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar.

Mané is expected to rejoin training under Julian Nagelsmann with the rest of the team by Monday, February 20. That will give Mané just over two weeks to raise his fitness level by training and playing with the team before Bayern hosts the Parisians at the Allianz Arena in Munich on March 8.

Mané practiced shooting on Thursday with u19 keeper Benjamin Ballis, who recently extended his contract with Bayern until 2026.

Update: Coman unlikely for Gladbach, Mazraoui working with the ball

The goal-scorer in Paris, Kingsley Coman, did not practice on account of a niggling calf problem. He is unlikely to play in Bayern’s upcoming league game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano also sat out team training, but they are not expected to miss the match.

And lastly, Moroccan star Noussair Mazraoui has begun to train with a ball again after suffering inflammation of the pericardium, the membrane around the heart, after he contracted COVID-19 during the World Cup in December.